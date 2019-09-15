Mpumalanga offers a range of activities for the entire family. Picture: Sudwala Caves.

South Africa is home to many interesting experiences. If you find yourself in Mpumalanga, here are some activities you must experience: Enlighten yourself at Dullstroom Bird of Prey and Rehabilitation Centre

Dullstroom Bird of Prey Rehabilitation Centre provides insight about raptors and awareness of their plight as a growing endangered species. Activities include flight demonstrations, handling opportunities and up close and personal encounters with the birds.

Contact: 082 899 4108.

Experience the Afromontane forest

Situated just outside of Graskop on the R533 towards Hazyview, the Graskop Gorge Lift Co is an innovative tourist spot that offers access to the Afromontane forest. The viewing lift takes visitors 51 metres down into the forest. Once down travellers can enjoy learning about nature, stroll through the craft market and curio shops or dine at the Lift Cafe at the edge of the gorge.

Call 066 305 1572.

Explore the Sudwala Caves

Known as one of the oldest caves in the country, Sudwala are aesthetically stunning. Tour guide share insight on the history of the caves and its formation. Tours run every 15 minutes and is around an hour long. Adults pay R100 and children pay R55.

Call 083 446 0228.