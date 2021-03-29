Travelling to Blyde River Canyon? Some tips on how to get those insta-worthy snaps

Instagrammer, photographer and branded-content creator Shawn Ogulu has seen some of the most beautiful places in the world during his frequent travels. Of all the places he’s visited, he’s never seen anything like Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga, the largest green canyon in the world and the third-largest overall. Ogulu said the best time to travel the roads in Mpumalanga was during the day. He said the roads after dark could be dangerous because of low lighting and lack of road signs. "Arrive early, relax, and take in the view before getting stuck into your Instagram-worthy shots," he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Ogulu (@shawnogulu) The viewing point at Blyde River Canyon has an access gate with an opening and closing time, but if you stay at Forever Blyde Resort, you have access to its private viewing spots that don't have time restrictions.

Another bonus of staying at Forever Blyde Resort is that it has incredible hiking trails, among them the Kadishi-Tufa trail, which offers a waterfall view.

Ogulu said the Panorama Route area was filled with attractions such as Lisbon Falls (and a host of other waterfalls) and Bourkes Luck Potholes. It was also near the Kruger National Park.

If you’re planning a road trip, Ogulu offers his top tips to capture Blyde River Canyon in all its glory:

The best time for photos is the golden hour. This happens twice a day, for an hour after the sun rises and an hour before the sunsets. "I know waking up early isn’t everyone’s idea of a holiday, but the amazing photos are usually worth the effort," said Ogulu.

Leave room in your itinerary. "If you’re anything like me, then you like to plan when travelling. However, over the years, I’ve found some of the best moments happen when you leave room in your schedule to just explore the place you’re visiting – and Blyde River Canyon is no different."

Ogulu said finding locations was easy these days. "Instagram geotags are a great place to look when planning your trip and it also doubles as inspiration for photo ideas.

"I also like to use Google Earth when looking for landscape photo locations, and I’ve been able to take some of my best photos after finding a location on there."

Get the shots from a different angle.

"For me, the best photos aren’t always the ones that are technically good or were taken with the most expensive cameras (although a good camera and a quality lens make a difference). The best photos are the ones that tell a story and can make the viewer feel like they were right there with you. Always keep an eye out for opportunities to tell a story with your phone or camera," he said.