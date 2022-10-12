US Embassy warns Americans to stay clear of Numbi Gate at KNP

Following the recent attack on four tourists and subsequent murder of a German tourist at Kruger National Park last week, the US Embassy’s South African Mission has issued a security alert on the crime at Numbi Gate in Mpumalanga. The US Mission South Africa issued the alert on October 11, recommending that US citizens avoid Numbi Gate.

According to the security alert, this is “due to an increase in crime” and “the recent murder of a tourist”. “The US Embassy in South Africa recommends that US citizens avoid Numbi Gate at Kruger National Park and instead use either Paul Kruger or Phabeni gates when entering and leaving the park,” read the statement on the embassy’s website. It also urged its citizens to exercise extra precautions and “to be situationally aware when travelling and make stops at designated areas, such as garages, and service stations”.

It also reminded Americans visiting the park and Mpumalanga to be mindful that protests and road closures are frequent in the area. “It is recommended that everyone contact their lodge or hotel before travel to understand current road and travel conditions. If you encounter issues, contact the police or your lodge,” warned the embassy. Last week, South African National Parks (SANParks), the body responsible for managing South Africa’s national parks, said that Numbi road has been identified as a crime hotspot by the Tourism Sector, and that efforts are ongoing to counter the criminality in the area and on the road with increased security patrols and vehicle recognition cameras.

The parks management body also said that it is working with the responsible authorities to try and ensure the safety of tourists on ALL roads leading to the KNP and other tourist destinations in the area.