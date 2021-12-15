Visiting Kruger National Park this summer? Follow these guidelines

If you are going to the Kruger National Park this summer holiday, there are a few things you should know. Day visitors from Wednesday, December 15, 2021 until Tuesday, January 11, 2022 will have to follow the daily quotas. There are three-time slots for pre-bookings, which include 5.30am to 7.30am, 7.30 to 9.30am and 9.30am onwards.

KNP’s general manager for communications and marketing, Ike Phaahla, said the three different time slots would prevent unnecessary waiting periods at gates. He explained that pre-booked day visitors would get preference over non-booked day visitors at the gate, but they need to arrive within their booked time slots. "The Day Visitor quota for the park is a management tool to prevent overcrowding the roads and facilities. It is applied throughout the year, although we mostly reach carrying capacity during long weekends and school holidays.

“It is also important to continue to obey the current Covid 19 protocols of wearing of masks in public, social distancing adherence and sanitising as screening will continue to be done at entrance gates. The park has made plans for increased visibility of both traffic officials and visitor management personnel to monitor speeding, after-hours travelling and general behaviour on the roads," he said. Day visitors cannot bring alcohol at any of the leisure sites such as swimming pools and picnic spots. He said regular searches would take place at all main gates.

"Management is urging visitors to cooperate with officials who will be on duty and to report unbecoming behaviour to the gate officials or call the emergency call centre number on the entry permits. "Visitors are also urged to help keep the park clean by disposing of their litter at designated areas, not alighting from vehicles on undesignated areas, not speed, and adhering to all rules and regulations as stipulated on the gate permit. Visitors are urged to be courteous and cooperative at sightings to avoid inconveniencing other road users," he added. Travellers need to plan their trip as they need to leave by 6.30pm if they are not staying over.

Other tips: * There is a non-refundable booking fee of R48 per adult and R24 per child. Day visitors who have pre-booked will still be required to pay conservation fees or use a valid Wild Card to enter the park. The Conservation Fee for SA residents as well as Zimbabwe and Mozambique nationals (passport required to prove this) is R110 per adult and R55 per child (between ages 2 to 11). For nationals of eSwatini and other SADC countries, the conservation fees are R220 per adult and R110 per child. For all other guests, the standard conservation fees of R440 for adults and R220 for children applies. Guests planning to use Wild Cards are requested to ensure the membership is valid before arrival (this can best be done online at www.sanparks.org/wild) Guests using Wild Card need to also produce their ID and valid Wild Card membership confirmation letter. * The number and profile of persons (adults and children) on the reservation and actual persons arriving should correspond.