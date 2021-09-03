WATCH: An epic showdown between a leopard and porcupine at Kruger National Park

The wild is a peculiar place that truly offers an experience like no other. Animals are constantly fighting for survival, hunting their next meal or protecting their territory. Even the underdogs do not give up easily, as SANParks showed in a recent epic showdown between a leopard and a porcupine.

Video of the day, Leopard VS Porcupine

📹 Mark Wynn📍#KrugerNationalPark #LiveYourWild #SANParks #kruger pic.twitter.com/PMnahjqIsb — SANParks (@SANParks) September 2, 2021 The video, captured by Mark Wyn during a trip to the Kruger National Park, shows the porcupine using its quills to ward off the eager leopard. As the leopard taunts and gets pricked in the process, the porcupine manoeuvres around it, in what looks like an escape attempt. The short clip is less than a minute, so it is unclear who came out victorious. But one thing for sure, the leopard wasn't a happy chappy.

In a separate incident in 2018, another leopard and porcupine faced off at Kruger National Park. Kruger National Park is known for its stunning animal sightings no matter what time of the year you visit. The national park was ranked among The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World by international car comparison site EnjoyTravel.