WATCH: Baby elephant has a blast at water's edge in Mpumalanga

Durban - A baby elephant has proved that not only humans enjoy a good swim after it was captured having the time of its life playing in water that its herd was drinking from in the Kapama Game Reserve in Mpumalanga. Around four to five adult elephants were seen drinking from the edge of a water source in the private game reserve, while two baby elephants joined them.

One of the baby elephants looked excited as it rolled around the mud while its elder watched over. The elephant was seen rolling in the water and running back and forth from the bank into the water several times. Meanwhile, in another sighting captured by Jarryd Walsh, a pack of wild dogs tried to bully a baby Hippopotamus while its elders were nearby.

It is unclear whether they wanted to eat the baby mammal or just play with it, but the dogs never got too close to harm the hippo. The adults nearby did not charge the dogs or try to warn them off, indicating that the baby may have not been in danger. But the baby hippo did charge at the dogs to chase them away more than once.

