During springtime, many animals in the African bush give births in the rainy season, so as to maximize chances of survival.





Brett Reisen was privileged enough to have witnessed a miracle birth of a baby buffalo in the Sabi Sands.





He told Latestsightings.com about this awesome moment: “We were watching a pride of 12 lions near Savanah and drove off heading back to the camp when we came across a herd of over 100 buffalo (less than 1 km away from the lion).

We were watching them for a few minutes and one of the people that were with us noticed the one cow that was about to give birth. It seems like she held

off pushing the calf out for a while until she was comfortable with us around."





"The whole birth took around 15-20 minutes, and she did it all alone. During the birthing process animals are in a very vulnerable state from predators, so the act is a very fast one. .