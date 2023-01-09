WATCH: Cheetah enters safari lodge, struts around as if it owns the place

In a marvellous moment captured on camera, an African cheetah graced the guests of umVangati House with its presence in the Blyde River Canyon region next to the Kruger National Park. The video title “King of Speed” posted by Jaco Geldenhuys, @jacog9, on TikTok shows an adult male cheetah casually walking into the Mpumalanga villa like a patriarch who owns the place. Geldenhuys accompanied the video with Johnny Clegg’s “Asimbonanga”.

One of the guests calmly reaches for a chair and another tries to act “normal” with her back to the man of the house. The video has received more that 210K views, with some TikTok users applauding the guests for their composure because they would’ve screamed. One user, drnomathamsanqa, said: “Y’all are really making it hard for us to prove we don’t chill with wild animals, how can we defend ourselves after this now 😂😂😂😂”.

Another user, Nosy Ntshintshi, said: “The xhosa (ness) in me would have screamed out my lungs to death and die on the spot. 😂😂😂😂😂” Nelz joked: “Why are you all calm? My sister there with the pink attire, why are you composed? I would have scromed” 😂😂. Valenti responded: “The last breakfast.”