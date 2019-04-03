Sune Eloff caught this amazing footage on the 12th of March 2019, along the Gomondwane Loop near the Lower Sabie camp located in the Kruger National Park.





Sune was able to catch a glimpse of the hyena having just caught the male Impala and bringing it down into the long grass to feed on.





Meanwhile, a young leopard follows close in its tracks but keeps a safe distance and watches as the scene unfolds, waiting for a bite the moment an opportunity presents itself.





The video shows how the hyena slowly tears off the meat from the impala’s protruding stomach and starts eating, even as it strains it’s head and tries to lift himself up and get away.









Spying on the struggle, the leopard still only watches from a distance.



