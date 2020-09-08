WATCH: Leopard makes breakfast stop at Singita Ebony Lodge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"While we strongly discourage close wildlife encounters, occurrences like these do happen from time to time. Singita’s staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and strict safety protocols are in place to protect both staff and guests in these situations." (sic)

According to website Good Things Guy, the video was captured by Erika Wiese, and her friend Marie-Louise Kruger.

Wiese told the publication that they felt "complete awe, reverence, respect and gratitude". She said the encounter revealed that wildlife and people can "live and interact with each other in harmony and respect.”

Social media users responded to the video on Instagram.

User @auretvander commented: "Wow! How wonderful, I would love to see that and so love that your lodge is obviously a “safe” space for wildlife in their environment." (sic)

User @artbalnarring commented: "What a once in a life time experience! Incredible how this Leopard was so calm walking through the lodge.... as if he’s done it before!!!" (sic).