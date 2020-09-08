WATCH: Leopard makes breakfast stop at Singita Ebony Lodge
Leopards are usually elusive animals and not easily detectable during game drives, so when a young male leopard walked into Singita Ebony Lodge in Sabi Sand while guests were having breakfast, it was a rare moment.
The guests, who were tucking into their sumptuous meals, left what they were doing to enjoy the rare animal encounter.
Singita revealed on its Instagram page that the young male leopard was seen stalking a bushbuck in the riverbed in front of the lodge, before being detected by vervet monkeys. The leopard then walked across the deck area, and swiftly away from the lodge to remain undetected.
While he was checking out the establishments, one of the guests recorded the moment.
Singita said on their Instagram page that they strongly discourage close wildlife encounters.
"While we strongly discourage close wildlife encounters, occurrences like these do happen from time to time. Singita’s staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and strict safety protocols are in place to protect both staff and guests in these situations." (sic)
According to website Good Things Guy, the video was captured by Erika Wiese, and her friend Marie-Louise Kruger.
Wiese told the publication that they felt "complete awe, reverence, respect and gratitude". She said the encounter revealed that wildlife and people can "live and interact with each other in harmony and respect.”
Social media users responded to the video on Instagram.
User @auretvander commented: "Wow! How wonderful, I would love to see that and so love that your lodge is obviously a “safe” space for wildlife in their environment." (sic)
User @artbalnarring commented: "What a once in a life time experience! Incredible how this Leopard was so calm walking through the lodge.... as if he’s done it before!!!" (sic).