When the going gets tough, the prickly get going - leopard vs porcupine is the iconic sighting that everyone wants to see!
A leopard in the Kruger National Park recently got more than it bargained for when it went after an African crested porcupine.
Ard van de Wetering had an amazing opportunity to capture that sighting on film on his trip to the Kruger National Park recently.
The video shows a leopard trying to take down the porcupine, which resists and fights for its life. The porcupine dances and manoeuvres around the leopard as it continuously tries to find a weak spot.
The leopard, exhausted by the effort, eventually gives up and the porcupine walks away unscathed.
The isn’t the first to show a porcupine defending itself from big cats. In late 2014, footage of a porcupine defending itself from 17 lions in South Africa’s Londolozi Game Reserve made waves across the Internet.