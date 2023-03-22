WATCH: Lion at Kruger National shows safari vehicle who is the boss

In the video clip, the safari vehicle driver tries to drive by the lion who was attempting to take a nap; it’s hard work being the king people! However, that didn’t sit well with the roaring lion.

He gave a roar of disapproval, creating a dramatic, memorable moment, as he forces a stand-off before the lion gave a thumbs up for the threat to pass. Phew!

An IOL report states that another lion at the Kruger National Park found himself nestled between two hippos; “the lion was then attacked by a pod of angry hippos protecting their territory”. As strong and mighty as lions are, they are not considered good swimmers. However, an incident such as this is likely to occur when it’s a young male.