WATCH: Lion at Kruger National shows safari vehicle who is the boss

Especially if it’s a lion showing off his skills; being a king.
A video posted on Facebook page, “Wildest Kruger Sighting”, shows a lion giving visitors a real “Lion King’’ show off as the safari vehicle drives by.
In the video clip, the safari vehicle driver tries to drive by the lion who was attempting to take a nap; it’s hard work being the king people! However, that didn’t sit well with the roaring lion.
He gave a roar of disapproval, creating a dramatic, memorable moment, as he forces a stand-off before the lion gave a thumbs up for the threat to pass. Phew!
An IOL report states that another lion at the Kruger National Park found himself nestled between two hippos; “the lion was then attacked by a pod of angry hippos protecting their territory”. As strong and mighty as lions are, they are not considered good swimmers. However, an incident such as this is likely to occur when it’s a young male.
Steyn Jacobson, co-owner and guide at the South Post, says in the report: “Male lions typically defend a specific territory, but young males often roam around until they establish their own territory.’’
The lion seen in the video gave a glimpse on “defending its territory”.
One Facebook user said: “Great experience 👍 responding to each other in a peaceful manner. Protecting wildlife and getting love and respect from them ❤.’’
“That’s a mating lion and I don’t understand why the driver got that close to it. Mating lions are aggressive. Every guide must know that,’’ wrote another.
