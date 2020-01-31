Singita Lebombo Lodge is among the top 5 most spectacular hotels in the World for 2020. Picture: Singita Lebombo Lodge website.

Singita Lebombo Lodge is among top 5 most spectacular hotels in the World for 2020, according to Matador Network’s ‘25 most spectacular hotels in the world 2020 list. Lebombo Lodge, located in the pristine Kruger National Park was designed by the famous designers Cecile & Boyd. Designed in collaboration with GAPP Architects, Lebombo reflects the spectacular landscape from which it draws its inspiration.

Overlooking N’wanetsi River, travellers are transported into a bushveld world of dramatic landscapes home to high concentrations of iconic wildlife.Often referred to as “Lebombo: Land of Lions” after the Lebombo mountain ridge, it is one of the best places to see lions roam in their natural habitat.

Surrounded by Singita’s 33 000-acre private concession in the Park, the lodge boasts communal areas that extend seamlessly into rocky outcrops dotted with giant euphorbia trees.

Features include a roof terrace, multimedia room, library, interactive kitchen, espresso bar and an all-day ‘bar-deli’. Besides the many Big 5 sightings, Lebombo prides itself in a modern and contemporary design.