WATCH: Tour Kruger Shalati – The Train on the Bridge with Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Thelma Mosehle are on a girls’ trip to Kruger Shalati – The Train on the Bridge. Located at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, the luxury hotel is set inside a restored and reimagined train stationed on the bridge crossing the Sabie River, the Selati Bridge.

The hotel, which opened in December 2020, includes train-based rooms, lounge and dining areas and a pool dangling from the bridge that overlooks the Sabie River. Musida and Mosehle shared their trip on their Instagram Stories. In one clip, Musida gives her followers a tour of the room that boasts all the modern comforts of a hotel stay and grand views of the wild.

After checking in, the duo, dressed to the nines, head to dinner. “We are going to din dins,” Musida sings. “We are going to eat. Our favourite thing in the world. Yeah. Alright,” she continues in the clip. The next day, the pair spent the morning by the pool.

The Train on the Bridge offers one of the most unique pools in Africa. Suspended over the Sabie River in the Kruger National Park, the hotel’s infinity pool offers a front-row seat to Big 5 sightings and the best sunsets. The hotel is also the perfect spot for birding.