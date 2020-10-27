Where to capture amazing Instagram-worthy images in Mpumalanga

Let's face it, most people travel for the gram, or at least to get one great Instagram image. Mpumalanga is fast becoming an Instagram worthy destination where you can snap pictures in stunning locations. Here are a few attractions you should visit in Mpumalanga to get that lit social media post: Blyde River Canyon View this post on Instagram Blyde River Canyon left me speechless! ⁣ #travel #southafrica #capetown #love #life #photography #vacation #traveltheworld #potd #blyderivercanyon A post shared by TRAVEL AROUND THE WORLD (@marisi.travel) on Jul 20, 2020 at 11:35am PDT Your first stop has to be the Blyde River Canyon, which also happens to be the third-largest canyon in the world. Situated just outside the Kruger National Park this beautiful place is filled with the most stunning panoramic views of the lush green surroundings.

It’s also home to over 1000 flora species of which many are endemic (found nowhere else in the world), rare or endangered.

When visiting this beautiful site, be sure to head on over to God’s Window, which is known for its spectacular panoramic view over the lush indigenous forest.

Kruger National Park

One of the biggest attractions in Mpumalanga is the Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest game reserves, which is also home to the Big Five.

Perfect for those who prefer taking images and capturing all the sweet moment’s nature has to offer.

For those who would like to spend a little more with these amazing animals, a great place to stay would be Shishangeni by BON Hotels.

Situated just outside of the Kruger, this private lodge is every nature-lovers dream.

There is also a relaxing pool at the resort perfect for those who would like to take those mesmerising pool shots.

Lone Creek Falls

For those who would like to capture some amazing shots with a waterfall in the background, head on over to Lone Creek Falls.

This well-known spot is part of the waterfall route in the area of Sabie, Mpumalanga.

If you’re on the hunt for one of those breathtaking shots with the waterfall in the background it would probably be best for you to head on over during the morning- that way you’d be able to take pictures with the waterfall to yourself and secure your next profile picture.