MSC Cruises: What to expect for 2021/2022 cruise season

MSC Cruises will bring two ships to South Africa’s shores for the 2021/2022 cruise season. This will mark the first time that two different class MSC Cruises’ ships, Lirica and Musica Class, will be deployed in the country simultaneously. MSC Lirica, to be homeported in Cape Town, will join MSC Musica, homeported in Durban, from November 2021 to April 2022. MSC Cruises summer 2021/2022 programme will offer over 14 different itineraries across South Africa with cruising ranging from 2 to 14 nights. Ross Volk, MD for MSC Cruises South Africa, shared some details about the cruising season.

“We have reviewed and updated our complete summer 2021/2022 season, starting in late November, and we are pleased to now confirm the full details. Our summer programme sees us offering cruises in all of the destinations we traditionally operate, and while there are some exciting new updates to the original schedule, we are still able to offer our main itineraries so that guests can enjoy a safe and relaxing cruise holiday with us," he said.

MSC Lirica, which can host around 2 350 guests was completely refurbished in 2015 as part of the Company’s Renaissance Programme.

The ship will offer 24 cruises next season alongside MSC Musica. MSC Musica can cater to approximately 3 200 guests and will offer 38 cruises.

MSC Cruises South Africa said in a statement that the ships will alternate routes.

MSC Cruises will also include it's 14-night New Year Cruise around Southern Africa in it's 2021/2022 cruise itinerary.

The cruise will incorporate destinations like the Portuguese Island, Nosy Be in Madagascar, Port Victoria in Seychelles and Port Louis in Mauritius.

Guests can also opt for 3, 4 and 5 and night sailings around the South African coastline until April 2022. Highlights of these itineraries include Pomene Bay in Mozambique, Portuguese Island and Maputo.