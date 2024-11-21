MSC Musica arrives in Durban for the start to the 2024/2025 cruise season

MSC Musica has arrived in Durban, signalling the start of the 2024/2025 cruise season. The ship is a firm favourite amongst regular South African cruisers, offering excellent cuisine, entertainment, and tons of fun for everyone aboard.

The entertainment offering ranges from live shows every evening at the Teatro la Scala, to peaceful private sea views from your cabin balcony. MSC Musica offers a personalised cruise experience for everyone. Ross Volk, Managing Director at MSC Cruises South Africa, said “MSC Musica is a great ship for the South African traveller, with plenty of bars and lounges, ample deck space and endless entertainment for everyone to enjoy. We are excited to welcome new and regular cruisers alike, onboard throughout the summer.” Life onboard MSC Musica is filled with excitement and indulgence, starting with the ship’s striking central foyer featuring a three-tier waterfall and a transparent piano suspended over a pool of shimmering water.

Guests can explore the Havana Club cigar lounge, the glamorous Crystal Lounge, and many other bars and lounges, enjoy captivating live shows and performances, try their luck in the casino or dance the night away in the disco. To celebrate South Africa’s vibrant cultures, the onboard offering is tailored to the flavours and preferences of the local market. Guests can enjoy dishes with unique local twists and entertainment by popular local artists and performers.

Families are also in for a treat with activities suitable for all to enjoy The dedicated Mini, Junior, Young and Teens Clubs and Amusement Arcade ensure that younger cruisers have more than enough to keep them busy for the duration of their time onboard. The local season includes itineraries that showcase some of southern Africa’s most beautiful destinations. The popular Portuguese Island cruise takes guests to an idyllic, uninhabited island off Mozambique’s coast, where they can enjoy crystal-clear waters and local cuisine. Other voyages include the remote Pomene in Mozambique and the stunning islands of Mauritius, Madagascar and Réunion.

In early 2025, MSC Musica will reposition to Cape Town, where she’ll offer cruises to Namibia’s Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, known for their remarkable coastal landscapes and marine life. MSC Cruises various investments include port infrastructure and providing much- needed job opportunities for the country’s youth, through the company’s international call centre which services various global markets. Volk concludes, “Our commitment to South Africa is unwavering and goes beyond providing great experiences and excellent service to our guests. It is also about our ongoing investments in Durban, the local economies, and the country’s tourism industry.”