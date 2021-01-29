Need to get out of the house this weekend? Here are our car excursions travel ideas

Car excursions are day trips, similar to road trips, only this time you do not leave your car (you can step out if you want to capture pictures, but do wear your mask and keep your physical distance). Think of a car excursion as a city sightseeing bus tour. Most people who do not leave the bus get a new perspective of the destination through its architecture, the tourist attractions and history. Here are some spots you can visit in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg this weekend: Cape Town Lion's Head

While you may not be able to hike up this famous attraction, you can admire it from afar. Choose a spot, switch off your engine and admire the view.

Kalk Bay

Take a scenic drive to Kalk Bay, which was voted the coolest neighbourhood in the world, according to Forbes in 2018. Don't forget to grab some fish and chips that you can enjoy while you feast your eyes on the locations on offer.

Drive to famous streets

From Long Street, Wale Street to Church Street, Cape Town boasts a range of well known streets. Each street is unique, so you are bound to find something entertaining to do.

Durban

Tala Game Reserve

Go on a self game drive to Tala Game Reserve. Tala spans some 3 000 hectares, encompassing a mix of acacia thornveld, open grassland and wetland. It has more than 380 bird species, and plenty of big game, including kudu, hippo, buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest and eland.

Whalebone Pier

The Whalebone Pier or Umhlanga Pier as it is known was voted the most beautiful pier by CNN in 2014. You may have to leave the car to see this attraction, but it's a stroll on the pier where you will be greeted with spectacular views of the Indian Ocean. Remember to wear your mask.

Durban Harbour

While you may not be able to step on board a boat for a cruise, the Durban Harbour offers an incredible view during sunset. Carry a few snacks and admire the sunset from the comfort of your car.

Johannesburg

Maboneng

Maboneng has become a popular destination for millennial travellers. Home to a string of cafes, bars and accommodation, this neighbourhood is one of Gauteng’s hottest attractions. You can admire the art in the comfort of your car. There's plenty of street art to appreciate.

Hartbeespoort Dam

The Hartbeespoort Dam has become a top day trip spot for travellers. While you won't partake in any of the activities on offer including boating, paragliding, hot-air ballooning, it makes great viewing from your car.

Magaliesburg

Take a drive to Magaliesburg, an hour away from Johannesburg. Travellers are spoilt for choice as the area boasts many interesting things to see.