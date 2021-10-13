New destination mugs backlash: South Africans not impressed by price tag or design

Le Creuset's new range of limited edition destination mugs has gone viral - with some not impressed with its expensive price tag or design. The premium French cookware manufacturer, best known for its colourfully enamelled cast-iron cookware, created four mugs that celebrate South Africa's top destinations: Cape Town, Durban and Joburg.

One has the words 'South Africa' - which may make a good keepsake for tourists if you can afford its R379 price tag. Many social media users took to Facebook to share their comments on the new mugs. While some immediately wanted it as a Christmas gift, others were less enthusiastic.

Posting on the Le Creuset Facebook post, Mai Rajah posted: "beautiful mugs…. But the plane ticket might be cheaper." (sic) Another named Mpumelelo Naizah Ngqulunga commented: "At that price, it better not break at all." (sic) Andre Louwrens joked: "Make it R350 so that the we can buy it with the grant money..." (sic)

Most were not impressed with the design of the Cape Town mug citing that the C and N were not visible-making the words read "APE TOW". One user Camilla du Toit said: "The C and N are too light in colour, so it looks like APE TOW, the person who designed this should be questioned." (sic) Another Sharon Price commented: "Absolutely love these, but the letter C and N need to be darker."