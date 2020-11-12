New travel campaign urges South Africans to enjoy #ExperiencesNotThings
South Africa is open to tourism, whether you hail from Paris or Parys.
As South Africa prepares for its annual summer festive season, the South Africa is Travel Ready Collective has launched an innovative campaign to inspire consumers to buy experiences instead of things to reconnect with yourself your friends and family.
South Africa is Travel Ready is launching a social media and marketing campaign featuring available tourism experiences in South Africa across a range of categories. #ExperiencesNotThings will be featured on the traveltosouthafrica.org landing page with all the information of what’s on offer and how to book it directly with the experience provider.
There will also be exciting competitions run throughout the campaign.
Natalia Rosa, MD Big Ambitions, a member of the South Africa is Travel Ready Collective, said after a tough year, consumers are looking for ways to escape and reconnect meaningfully with others.
"A 20-year study by Cornell University shows how investing in experiences over things delivers ‘enduring happiness’ as you are able to break out from your everyday routine, try something new when you travel.
“With the variety of experiences at different price points on offer, there really is something for everyone. The tourism sector has worked hard to de-risk itself with stringent health and hygiene protocols making it safer to travel than visiting the supermarket,” said Rosa.
Dionne Collett, the director of Take Note Reputation Management, a member of the South Africa is Travel Ready Collective, said if you’re lucky enough to have spare cash this festive season, travellers should support the tourism sector.
For more information, email [email protected]