New travel campaign urges South Africans to enjoy #ExperiencesNotThings

South Africa is open to tourism, whether you hail from Paris or Parys.

As South Africa prepares for its annual summer festive season, the South Africa is Travel Ready Collective has launched an innovative campaign to inspire consumers to buy experiences instead of things to reconnect with yourself your friends and family.

South Africa is Travel Ready is launching a social media and marketing campaign featuring available tourism experiences in South Africa across a range of categories. #ExperiencesNotThings will be featured on the traveltosouthafrica.org landing page with all the information of what’s on offer and how to book it directly with the experience provider.

There will also be exciting competitions run throughout the campaign.

Natalia Rosa, MD Big Ambitions, a member of the South Africa is Travel Ready Collective, said after a tough year, consumers are looking for ways to escape and reconnect meaningfully with others.