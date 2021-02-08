No more Greyhound: What long-distance bus operators South Africans can still use

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Not sure what long-distance bus operators to book now that Greyhound and Citiliner discontinue services from next week? IOL Travel compiled a list of bus operators that travel within South Africa and neighbouring countries. Here are a few you can book: Intercape According to Intercape's website, it is “the largest intercity passenger transport service” that operates in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

IOL Travel found that the online booking service was fast and effortless and the prices reasonable. So whether you want to travel from Durban to Johannesburg or Johannesburg or Cape Town to Namibia, they have routes to almost any part of South Africa and beyond.

Visit www.intercape.co.za/

Eldo Coaches

Eldo Coaches has more than 70 luxury vehicles in its fleet and travels almost anywhere in South Africa. On its website, it reveals that it "strives to deliver outstanding transport services" and “provides safe, affordable and reliable transportation."

The online booking is simple to navigate. The bus service has a loyalty programme where passengers can get up to 10 percent back on their purchase - which is redeemable for future journeys.

Visit www.eldocoaches.co.za

Translux South Africa

Translux South Africa is also another beloved bus service. The inter-city operator offers luxury inter-city coach routes running between the major centres in South Africa.

Translux has double and single-decker luxury coaches in its fleet, all equipped with audio and visual entertainment, reclining seats, airconditioning, reading lights, heaters and in-board toilet facilities. IOL Travel tried the numerous numbers posted on Translux's website but to no avail.

Visit www.agt.translux.co.za/

City to City

The City to City bus operates semi-luxury routes between major centres in Southern Africa. It travels to most parts of South Africa and neighbouring countries like Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Visit www.agt.translux.co.za/