Bush walks and grand resort living, here’s what you should add to your North West itinerary

The North West is a province rich in wildlife, culture and adventure activities which makes it appealing for travellers from all over the country.

And, there's plenty of places to see when you visit. From the grand views of Sun City to family bush walk where you can see animals like wildebeest, impala and nyala roam freely, your North West trip is bound to be magical.

Here are three places to visit:

Make a splash at Valley of Waves in Sun City

The Valley of Waves will send you into holiday mode as soon as you step into the water park. Be sure to check out The Lazy River, The Royal Baths swimming pool or take a stroll through the forests surrounding the Valley of Waves and discover the Spider Web Sway Bridge and cave waterfalls. Entry is R100 for children and R195 for anyone older than 13. Visit www.suninternational.com/suncity/activities/valley-of-waves/