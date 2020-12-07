Bush walks and grand resort living, here’s what you should add to your North West itinerary
The North West is a province rich in wildlife, culture and adventure activities which makes it appealing for travellers from all over the country.
And, there's plenty of places to see when you visit. From the grand views of Sun City to family bush walk where you can see animals like wildebeest, impala and nyala roam freely, your North West trip is bound to be magical.
Here are three places to visit:
Make a splash at Valley of Waves in Sun City
The Valley of Waves will send you into holiday mode as soon as you step into the water park. Be sure to check out The Lazy River, The Royal Baths swimming pool or take a stroll through the forests surrounding the Valley of Waves and discover the Spider Web Sway Bridge and cave waterfalls. Entry is R100 for children and R195 for anyone older than 13. Visit www.suninternational.com/suncity/activities/valley-of-waves/
Birdwatch at Vaalkop Dam Nature Reserve
If your family loves nature, then head to Vaalkop Dam Nature Reserve, 54km north of Brits, near Beestekraal. It’s a renowned angling and birdwatching destination. It spans 3 996ha, and has over 340 bird species.
Go on a family bush walk
Go on a family bush walk where you can see animals like wildebeest, impala and nyala roam freely. The walks are held in the game park, bordering the Pilanesberg National Park. The tour departs at 7am. Qualified field guides will share details about animal tracks, dung and other interesting tidbits. The activity costs R420 for adults and R210 for children. Visit www. mankwegametrackers.co.za
