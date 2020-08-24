Dreaming of an 'international' escape? Sun City will reopen next week

Sun City's hotels and casino will reopen on September 2, 2020, Sun International announced on its website.

Sun City has always been a top destination for international and local travellers alike over the years. Sun City revealed it will adhere to the Department of Health, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols when it opens next week.

And for travellers with concerns, Sun International has been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) safe stamp of approval, verifying that their Covid-19 health and safety protocols exceed international benchmarks.

The website stated that Sun City has introduced staff awareness programmes and appropriate education campaigns to ensure that their staff is up to date with the new developments regarding the pandemic.

In addition to its ongoing cleaning schedules, Sun City will implement other enhanced protocols. All visitors, outsourced workers, suppliers and employees will be required to accept the Covid-19 Entry to Premises Terms and Conditions, undergo a temperature check and complete a medical screening questionnaire before they are allowed to enter the premise.