Explore ‘the place of the lion’ this winter

Tau, meaning the place of the lion, continues to live up to its native origins in the eco-friendly Madikwe Reserve of South Africa, which borders Botswana. Tau Game Lodge offers understated luxury accommodation, wholesome cuisine, a bijou spa overlooking the bush, and vistas of game from the Big Five to the smallest creatures at the waterhole in front of the lodge.

This waterhole is in constant motion, from elephants and predatorial cats causing a commotion to reflect the pecking order of the wild, to birdlife. Then, there are those crafty crocodiles. Hopefully, you are able to overcome your fear of crocodiles – seemingly lazy but never too dozy to spot a dining opportunity. Tau is also family-friendly. If you’re travelling with the little ones, the reserve has a Cubz Club, baby-sitting services, and special safaris, and education for youngsters. This allows the adults to enjoy some down-time at the safari and spa.

The cooler months are ideal for a safari, as the landscape offers superb visibility of animals, while nocturnal species are less inclined to hide from the wintery sun during the day. The game lodge has been in existence for over 20 years, and guests are always impressed. The welcoming team and comforting hospitality, paired with sublime game viewing and a waterhole visible from every room and hospitality deck, will beckon visitors to return time and again. The five-star lodge is enclosed within the reserve, resulting in the humans being subtly fenced in, while game roam free.