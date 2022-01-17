Fathers appear in court for allegedly murdering their children

RUSTENBURG - A man accused of killing his 10-month-old baby boy will know next week whether he will be released on bail. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Coligny Magistrate's Court postponed the case against Klaas Kgasi to January 24 for bail judgment.

“Kgasi appeared in court for the alleged murder of his 10-month-old baby boy. The state fiercely opposed the bail application, as it constitutes a Schedule 5 offence due to its serious nature, as well as the public outcry it created,” North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. According to North West police, Kgasi and his girlfriend attended a party on January 1, at the Tlhabologang location, in Coligny, and, while at the party, Kgasi reportedly took the child from the mother to his aunt’s place at Extension 3. “Upon his return after a while, he gave his girlfriend the blanket that the baby was wrapped with, and they subsequently went back to their home,” said North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

She said, on January 2, neighbours notified Kgasi’s girlfriend about a baby’s body that was discovered behind their shack. Police were called to the scene and they discovered the baby’s body that had severe assault wounds and bruises. Kgasi was arrested and charged with murder. In a similar case, Mamothame said Mokete Legodi, 47, who is accused of killing his two-year-old daughter, would stand trial at the North West High Court.

He said the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court postponed the case against him to January 24, for a high court date to be finalised. “The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions has authorised the matter to be transferred to the High Court of South Africa: North West Division. The State is also expected to serve the accused with an indictment in preparation for trial,” he said. Legodi was arrested after the body of a toddler was discovered inside the ceiling of his home in Alabama, near Klerksdorp. He was charged with the kidnapping and murder of his two-year-old daughter.

“It is alleged that on Thursday, May 13, 2021, Legodi went to his girlfriend’s home at Extension 20, in Jouberton, and took their daughter, without the consent of the mother – who was admitted to the hospital at the time. “The family members, who were taking care of the child, assumed he would bring her back as he usually did. Later, upon inquiry, he denied taking the child. On May 14, 2021, when the mother got discharged from the hospital, she went on a search for the baby with the help of family members, but they could not find her. The following day, she went to Jouberton Police Station, where a missing persons case was opened.” Legodi was arrested on May 16, 2021, and was charged with kidnapping after failing to tell the police the child’s whereabouts.