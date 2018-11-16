Elephant sightings in a North West game reserve. Picture: Supplied

The North West is a province that is filled with wildlife, cultural life and natural wonder which attract a large number of visitors throughout the year.

With their almost all-year summer weather, the North West is home to a lot of interesting sites which can keep any person busy during their visit to the North-Western province.

Here’s a small list of activities that will most definitely keep you busy while visiting the province.

Sun City

The Palace in Sun City. Picture: savenues.com



The Lost City is a resort that calls for all to bask in its natural beauty while located within an ancient volcano. It is where pure fantasy and personal desires are met. The Sun City resort amazes all with its glamorous casinos, gourmet restaurants, extensive sports facilities and star-studded spectaculars.

The full variety of entertainment on offer ranges from slots to safaris; the theatre extravaganza to a games arcade for children; horse riding to golf; the Valley of Waves to The Lost City ... whatever it is you're looking for, you're likely to find it at Sun City.

Beautiful locations like the Gary Player Golf Club, the Entertainment Valley, entrance to the Pilanesberg National Park and Valley of the Waves grab the attention of all local and international visitors who wish to spend their time and learn more about the Lost City.Guests are spoiled for choice with accommodation, with the options including the Sun City hotel, the Cabanas, the Cascades and the marvellous Palace suites - Sun City has everything that one could wish for, and so much more.

For more information on activities and bookings contact: 0800 237 422 or +27 14 557 1000

River Rafting

White river rafting in the Crocodile River. Picture: Supplied

Situated on the Crocodile River, close to Hartbeespoort in the North West Province, and is the river rafting adventure that is a fantastic adventure for everyone over the age of eight years.

The rapids are rated between 1 (very small and easy to negotiate) to 3 (a bit more technical, you will need to steer yourself through the obstacles).



The guides are experienced and well qualified, amply equipped to prepare you for what to expect and to bail you out of any situations that take you by surprise.

The river travels through the Lion & Safari Park in Broederstroom, so rafters are given the great view of the wildlife, like giraffes, lions and buffalos, and luckily - there are no crocodiles in the river. Contact +27 (0)79 666-6571 for more information and to book a tour.

Hot Air Balloon Rides

Hot Air Ballooning. Picture: savenues.com

For those who would want to see an aerial view of the North West but would prefer to avoid the adrenaline-induced activities like skydiving or abseiling, going on a hot air balloon would work pretty well in fulfilling the above-written desires.

Travel across the sky and get the best seat in the house for the sunrise, while sipping on a cup of coffee or tea, and waving to your friends on the other hot air balloon before making it back to the ground in time for breakfast.

What could be better for a laidback adventure? For more information and bookings contact: +27 (0)11 705-3201

Bushbabies Monkey Sanctuary

A Capuchin Monkey at the Bushbabies Monkey Sanctuary. Picture: Supplied

Walk through an indigenous forest on elevated walkways and spot the monkeys and lemurs in their natural habitat - swinging from branch to branch while calling out to their fellow primates.

Primates, such as our squirrel and capuchin monkeys, are given a new lease on life at Bush Babies. Previously raised as household pets or bred for the pet trade, the monkeys are introduced to a wild world laden with waterfalls, lush vegetation, natural mountain springs and the chance to reside in as natural an environment as possible.

The sanctuary offers tours at various hours through the day, starting at 09h00 and ending at 16h00. While there is no feeding of the animals recommended, pictures are, and we’re pretty sure that there will be a monkey that may photobomb your photo.

Contact the sanctuary for more information on +27 (0)12 258-9908 or +27 (0)12 258-9909.