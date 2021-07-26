IOL Travel itineraries: How to spend 48 hours in Pilanesberg

If you hate planning your trip or creating itineraries, then you are in luck. IOL Travel will create itineraries over the next few months to highlight several South African destinations. We offer advice on what to see, where to dine and adventure, and other tips to make your trip memorable.

This week, we feature Pilanesberg in North West, a province rich in wildlife, culture and adventure activities which makes it appealing for travellers from all over the country. Here's how to spend 48 hours in this stunning attraction: Day 1

6am: Start your trip with a hot-air balloon safari in the Pilanesberg National Park. The experience will allow you to spot animals from above. The hour-long flight (5-hour total experience) allows travellers to immerse themselves in nature with some of the greatest views the province has to offer. Mankwe Gametrackers hosts the experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pilanesberg National Park (@pilanesberg_national_park) Visit https://www.mankwegametrackers.co.za/game-drives-mankwe-gametrackers-sun-city/safaris/hot-air-balloon-safari/ 1pm: After lunch, spend the afternoon at the Valley of the Waves in Sun City. The attraction boasts The Lazy River, The Royal Baths swimming pool, the Spider Web Sway Bridge and cave waterfalls, ideal for all ages.

Sun City, where we recommend you spend the night, is home to the Maze of the Lost City. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haseena (@the_daily_dilemna)

This fun family activity is a perfect way to end the day. Visit www.suninternational.com/suncity/activities/valley-of-waves/. 7pm: After an adrenaline-fuelled day, take the evening to relax at a restaurant near your accommodation. Day 2

7am: Skip the game drive and go on a family bush walk where you can see animals like wildebeest, impala and nyala roam freely. The walks are in the game park, bordering the Pilanesberg National Park. Qualified field guides will share details about animal tracks, dung and other interesting titbits. Call 014 552 5020 or 014 557 3530 12pm: Before lunch, enjoy a game of adventure golf with the family at The Kingdom Resort. The course is suitable for all ages.