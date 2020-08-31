LOOK: Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl are living their best life in Sun City and KNP

TV personality Bonang Matheba is making the most of the level 2 lockdown travel regulations as she explores the country.

The Being Bonang star has made us swoon when she travelled First Class around the world, taking in the sights and sounds of New York, Prague and Dubai. But her latest travel escapades following months of being in lockdown is giving us serious wanderlust.

Matheba recently posted a series of images of her at Kruger National Park and Sun City.

First up was a girls’ trip with her cousin Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe on a luxurious safari to Lion Sands River Lodge where they enjoyed some much needed R&R.

Mekgwe shared a video on her page of them going on a safari where they later stopped for some refreshments as they admired their surroundings.