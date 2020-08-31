LOOK: Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl are living their best life in Sun City and KNP
TV personality Bonang Matheba is making the most of the level 2 lockdown travel regulations as she explores the country.
The Being Bonang star has made us swoon when she travelled First Class around the world, taking in the sights and sounds of New York, Prague and Dubai. But her latest travel escapades following months of being in lockdown is giving us serious wanderlust.
Matheba recently posted a series of images of her at Kruger National Park and Sun City.
First up was a girls’ trip with her cousin Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe on a luxurious safari to Lion Sands River Lodge where they enjoyed some much needed R&R.
Mekgwe shared a video on her page of them going on a safari where they later stopped for some refreshments as they admired their surroundings.
The pair relished the game drive views and even witnessed a pod of hippos lazing in the river.
Matheba and Mekgwe later travelled to Sun City for the Nubian Music Fest. They stayed at The Palace of the Lost City, a luxury hotel known for its "architecture and passionate attention to detail".
Last year, in between her busy schedule, Matheba took a mini-vacay with influencers from West Africa in July 2019.
She visited Botlierskop Private Game Reserve, located four and a half hours drive from Cape Town, and midway between Mossel Bay and George, on the Garden Route.
They also headed for a boat trip in Knysna, stayed at The Manor House in George, which was voted South Africa’s Leading Country House Hotel at the World Travel Awards in 2018, and went on a segway tour at the Durban Beachfront.