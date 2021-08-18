LOOK: Sleep under the stars at these SA luxury escapes

If hotel rooms in luxury hotels and villas don’t do it for you anymore, then consider a star bed experience. With the weather getting warmer in South Africa, more and more travellers want to sleep under the stars as they indulge in lavish amenities and out-of-this-world views.

Travel experts say the craze is popular among couples and solo travellers. Most offerings sleep two guests. Here are some star bed experiences you can enjoy in South Africa: Jaci’s Starbed Suites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaci's Lodges, Madikwe (@jacislodges) Where: Madikwe Game Reserve, North West Province Set over two levels, the suites offer guests the option of sleeping under the African sky or indoors if the weather doesn’t play nice. Each of the suites boasts king-size beds, outdoor showers and indoor bathrooms, lounge areas, a safari bar and viewing decks.

With custom-made decor, guests can enjoy peace in the middle of the bush. Rates start from R4 300 a person a night for South African residents, including game drives and all meals. Visit www.jacislodges.co.za/starbed-suites Ngala Treehouse View this post on Instagram A post shared by Civilized Adventures (@civilizedadv) Where: andBeyond Ngala Tented Camp, Limpopo

When Somizi Mhlongo gave fans a tour of the andBeyond five-star Ngala Treehouse last year, many were impressed. The remote property is in the middle of the reserve, with no wi-fi and only the wild to keep you company. Cocooned in natural bush surroundings, the four-level treehouse features two sleep areas.

Level 3 is covered and weatherproof, with a king-size bed, while level 4 offers a sleep-out platform under a retractable awning. “This treehouse promises luxury and comfort while offering the most exclusive wilderness experience,” andBeyond states on its website. Ngala Treehouse is available only when booking one or more nights at either &Beyond Ngala Safari Lodge or &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp. The rate of Ngala Treehouse starts at R8 500 a night. Visit www.andbeyond.com/

Malori sleep-out View this post on Instagram A post shared by romantic places to be (@pulvemlv) Where: Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, Northern Cape Malori, which translates to dreamer in Tswana, provides an immersive experience for guests as they savour the sights and sounds of the wild.

The attractive design offers weatherproof blinds, king-size beds with Egyptian cotton, a stylish bathroom and lush decorative pieces. Rates start from R7 200 a couple a night and include meals and beverages. Visit www. tswalu.com/. Open Air Suites View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve (@kagga_kamma) Where: Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve, Western Cape

Kagga Nature Reserve is among the most unusual accommodation offerings in South Africa. Set against natural rock formations in the Cederberg, the getaway delves into the Khoi and San people’s rich history. The reserve’s open air suites, namely the Sky and Star suites, are sought after. The suites are open from September until April. Both feature an outdoor shower, boma braai area and picturesque views. The Star suite additionally boasts a slipper star bath and rock pool, while the Sky suite has a wood-fired hot tub.

Guests can upgrade to the open air suites from R1 300 a couple a night. They would need to book accommodation at the lodge. Visit https://www.kaggakamma.co.za/. Star Bed View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samara Private Game Reserve (@samara_karoo) Where: Samara Private Game Reserve, Eastern Cape

Samara Private Game Reserve’s Star Bed experience is among the most sought-after experiences in Africa. The experience is available from October to May and is available to guests who book at one of Samara’s lodges for a minimum of two nights. The Star Bed offers some of the best sunset and stargazing opportunities, and if lucky, guests could spot a few animals.