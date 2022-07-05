LOOK: South Africa’s most Instagrammable outdoor bathrooms

What would a travel reel or bathroom selfie be without great lighting and a beautiful backdrop?
Well, www.showerstoyou.co.uk compiled a list of the world’s most Instagrammable hotels with outdoor bathrooms.
Garonga Safari Camp at the Kruger National Park in Limpopo and Madikwe Hills in North West made it onto the list and are the top two most Instagrammable hotels with outdoor bathrooms in South Africa.
Garonga Safari Camp
Garonga Safari Camp takes top spot, leading with 2,491 hashtags. The camp has six luxury en-suite tents to accommodate couples. The tents have a private outdoor deck and hammock and swimming pool. The camp is at the Kruger National Park and there is a high possibility of sighting the Big Five. A night at the Hambleden Suite, which has an outdoor shower, starts at R16,053 per night.
Madikwe Hills
With 1,740 hashtags on the gram, Madikwe Hills in the North West ranks second in the country. The five-star luxury safari lodge is in the Madikwe Game Reserve. This lodge has breath taking views and offers near exclusive game game drives. A stay at the lodge’s Luxury Room, which has a private deck and plunge pool, will cost a “measly” R20,593 per night. It is worth checking out.