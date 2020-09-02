LOOK: Sun City ready to rumble

After months of lockdown one of SA’s biggest tourist destinations, Sun City, has reopened today, and just in time for Spring.

Domestic leisure travel is now allowed under level 2 lockdown but the reopening will take place in phases in order to stay within government regulations.

The team at ’the world within a city’ has been hard at work preparing for this moment - dusting away lockdown cobwebs and putting into place strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both staff and visitors.

In the first phase, The Palace at the Lost City , Lost City Golf Course, Soho Hotel, casino, and the Vacation Club are open from 10am today, with the Cabanas, Valley of Waves and Gary Player Golf Course due to open later.

Day visitors - except guests with prior bookings for golf or the spa – will not be allowed at this stage. The Valley of the Waves also remains closed at this stage.