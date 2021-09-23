North West province budget trips: See animals, explore mazes and more
TAKE the family out for a weekend of exploring at these cool North West attractions:
Self game drive at Pilanesberg National Park
The Pilanesberg National Park promises some of the most thrilling animal sightings. Start the journey early, stop for lunch at the designated picnic spot and spend the rest of the afternoon in search of the Big Five.
Please be mindful of closing times. Pilanesberg tariffs are per person and vehicle. Adults pay R80, children under 12 pay R30 and vehicle cost is R40. Visit www. pilanesbergnationalpark.org/
Kgaswane Mountain Reserve
This one is for all nature enthusiasts. The Kgaswane Mountain Reserve spans 5 300 hectares. The North West gem showcases an area of viewpoints and picnic sites. And guests can try to spot antelope, caracal, leopard and more than 320 species of birds on the self-driving route. The reserve also offers four hiking trails to suit all kinds of fitness levels. Entry costs R40 an adult, R20 for children and an additional R20 a car. Call 014 533 2050.
Explore the largest permanent maze in the Southern Hemisphere at Sun City
The Maze of the Lost City spans a half-acre and can be accessed via the 100m suspension bridge from the Entertainment Centre. When you conquer the maze, head to the aptly titled Maze Bar for some ice-cold craft beers on tap. Adults pay R140, children under 12 pay R70 and pensioners R100. If you have time, spend the afternoon at the Valley of the Waves in Sun City. The attraction boasts The Lazy River, The Royal Baths swimming pool, the Spider Web Sway Bridge and cave waterfalls, ideal for all ages. Visit www.suninternational.com/ sun-city/activities/maze/
