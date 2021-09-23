North West province budget trips: See animals, explore mazes and more

TAKE the family out for a weekend of exploring at these cool North West attractions: Self game drive at Pilanesberg National Park

The Pilanesberg National Park promises some of the most thrilling animal sightings. Start the journey early, stop for lunch at the designated picnic spot and spend the rest of the afternoon in search of the Big Five. Please be mindful of closing times. Pilanesberg tariffs are per person and vehicle. Adults pay R80, children under 12 pay R30 and vehicle cost is R40. Visit www. pilanesbergnationalpark.org/ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pilanesberg National Park (@pilanesberg_national_park)

Kgaswane Mountain Reserve View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makito (@mymakito) This one is for all nature enthusiasts. The Kgaswane Mountain Reserve spans 5 300 hectares. The North West gem showcases an area of viewpoints and picnic sites. And guests can try to spot antelope, caracal, leopard and more than 320 species of birds on the self-driving route. The reserve also offers four hiking trails to suit all kinds of fitness levels. Entry costs R40 an adult, R20 for children and an additional R20 a car. Call 014 533 2050. Explore the largest permanent maze in the Southern Hemisphere at Sun City