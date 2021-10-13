Summer 2021 bucket list: How to spend a fam trip at Sun City

Sun City in the North West has been a top attraction for travellers to South Africa. The award-winning resort attracts all types of travellers - whether you are active and sporty, an adventurous adrenalin junkie or a nature enthusiast.

The resort offers four hotels – Soho, Cascades, Cabanas and The Palace of the Lost City – each with its own individual character, restaurants and ambience. Plan your itinerary to include a mix of adventure and relaxation. Start with Zip 2000 that goes at a speed of up to 120km/h along a 2km long zip slide. Or be brave at Adrenalin Extreme that showcases a string of outdoor activities, with drift trikes, hovercrafts, the accelerator and the Grizzly 4x4 Quad challenge. The Jump Park is an outdoor trampoline activity located at Sun Vacation Club.