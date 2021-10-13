Summer 2021 bucket list: How to spend a fam trip at Sun City
Sun City in the North West has been a top attraction for travellers to South Africa.
The award-winning resort attracts all types of travellers - whether you are active and sporty, an adventurous adrenalin junkie or a nature enthusiast.
The resort offers four hotels – Soho, Cascades, Cabanas and The Palace of the Lost City – each with its own individual character, restaurants and ambience.
Plan your itinerary to include a mix of adventure and relaxation. Start with Zip 2000 that goes at a speed of up to 120km/h along a 2km long zip slide. Or be brave at Adrenalin Extreme that showcases a string of outdoor activities, with drift trikes, hovercrafts, the accelerator and the Grizzly 4x4 Quad challenge.
The Jump Park is an outdoor trampoline activity located at Sun Vacation Club.
The Valley of Waves, where most travellers go for water slides and other adventures, should also be added to your itinerary. Waterworld offers guests the option to parasail, canoe or jet-ski.
For the children, Kazooma Raceway cars, bumper boats and Rock Venture Golf are recommended. Another attraction to explore is The Maze of the Lost City, one of the largest permanent mazes in the Southern Hemisphere.
Those who want to venture outside the resort, head to the Pilanesberg National Park. The malaria-free park offers a super-seven sighting experience. In addition to the big five of lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo, you can also keep an eye out for cheetah and wild dogs.