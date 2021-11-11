Sun City once again named Africa’s Leading Family Resort

Sun International’s Sun City has been named Africa’s Leading Family Resort, by the World Travel Awards. The holiday destination in North West beat 17 other nominees from some of the globe’s most popular travel destinations.

The World Travel Awards serve to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. This is not Sun City’s first time – it has clinched the prestigious title seven times before. The resort is along the border of the malaria-free Pilanesberg National Park, making it the only surf-and-safari destination within a two-hour drive of landlocked Johannesburg.

Guests are able to partake in various activities at the resort, such as splashing out at the Valley of Waves, a game drive or play a round of golf on two world-class 18-hole golf courses designed by Gary Player. Sun City general manager Brett Hoppé said that as worldwide travel opened, tourists were looking to book getaways at memorable destinations. “Sun City is an experience for all ages, whether you are active and sporty, adventurous, hooked on nature or just enjoy relaxing by the pool. Sun City is truly a world within a city, suitable for families, couples or friends.

“The resort boasts four hotels, over 30 eateries, an award-winning spa and a range of kids’ activities. Each hotel has its own individual character, restaurants and ambience. “According to the World Travel Awards, the dominant trend among travellers is for extra indulgence and a determination to book only with the very best. As a winner in the 2021 World Travel Awards, Sun City is proud to be among the ultimate global hallmark of tourism quality, and we hope that this accolade will mean that we attract even more guests to enjoy all we have to offer,” Hoppé said. Sun City has been awarded at the World Travel Awards every year since 2001.