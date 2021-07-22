Sun City Resort to open first hospitality industry vaccination site

South Africa’s first tourism and hospitality industry Covid-19 workplace vaccination site will open at Sun City Resort’s Convention Centre, where the resort aims to vaccinate 7 500 people in three phases. The famed attraction will start with their staff, service providers and concessionaires, before offering the vaccine to their family members and those working at hospitality establishments in the Moses Kotane District.

Sun City will follow the government roll-out plan in terms of age groups. More than 1 000 staff members aged 50 years and older have been identified as vaccine candidates. The resort also announced that the vaccination drive will include an outreach programme to target other locals from the surrounding area. Sun City General Manager Brett Hoppe said the Department of Health had inspected the Sun City vaccination site. The site will operate until December, but the resort aims to complete the programme within two months.

“We want to protect our staff, but it is equally important to us to ensure that people living in our local communities are looked after and are safe. "Sun City was in the process of collecting data on the 35 to 49-year age group. Those with medical aid would have the cost of the vaccine deducted from their available funds, while the Department of Health will cover the cost of non-members," he said. There will be 15 vaccinators on site that can vaccinate 50 people per day.

"We will start with five vaccinators for 200 people for the first three days to iron out any potential glitches and then increase capacity. But we don’t anticipate any problems. Sun City is used to hosting events of the size and magnitude of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, so we are confident that the preparations for our vaccination site will be seamless," added Hoppe. He advised screening and registration will take place in the Convention Centre’s assembly area, with 14 people served at a time. “Warrior’s Hall will be used for electronic vaccination data system confirmation and pre-vaccination vitals, while the Superbowl will be the vaccination, discharge and observation areas. Medics will be on hand to assist people should they show any sign of an allergic reaction or to transport them to the nearby hospital," said Hoppe.