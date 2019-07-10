Sun City in the North West. File image

Sun International is celebrating another feather in its cap after the Sun City resort in the North West Province received two awards in the annual World Travel Awards™ programme. The resort scooped the awards for Africa’s Leading Resort and Africa’s Leading Casino Resort for 2019, trumping top destinations from across the African continent in these categories.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism and hospitality industry.

Today it's recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Sun City’s Marketing Manager Thapelo Modise, says: “We are honoured that Sun City has claimed awards in two categories in the regional World Travel Awards programme. To still be recognised as amongst the best on the continent after 40 years is a source of tremendous pride.

These awards show that we are indeed succeeding in creating the types of experiences that live long in the memories and hearts of our guests. It is, after all, the guest experience which is the key differentiator. We will continue to focus on ensuring that our guests’ experiences are always exceptional.”

It has been 40 years since Sun International’s legendary Sun City opened its doors, marking the start of a new era in leisure and entertainment for South Africa.

Over time, Sun City has evolved into one of the most all-encompassing entertainment and leisure destinations in the country.