The lodge is enclosed within the reserve, resulting in the humans being subtly fenced in, while game, including several crocodiles, roam free, including the spectacular birdlife. Picture: Supplied

Plans for Valentine's Day? The romantic day may only be a couple of months away, but it's time get started if you're planning a date of epic proportions.

Picture a romantic breakfast for two overlooking a bush safari waterhole, where game and birdlife abound. This could be followed by a relaxing spa treatment for two, with vistas of the verdant bush. 

Now visualize a happy, relaxed couple, lazing at a pool, overlooking that waterhole, or just reclining on their private room deck with vistas of the waterhole, followed by a leisurely lunch, again overlooking that waterhole and the Tshwene Tshwene hills of the Groot (Great) Marico beyond.

Imagine a safari game drive with sightings of the myriad game, including the Big Five, followed by sundowners in the bush before a magical dinner, listening to lion roar and elephants trumpet…could it get more romantic and indulgent to celebrate romance? 

This is Tau Game Lodge in the Madikwe Reserve.

The Tau Valentines 2020 package is valid at R23 400 per couple and includes:

  • Accommodation
  • 3 meals per day
  • 2 game drives per day
  • Drinks and snacks on drives
  • Tau Spa Oasis African Foot Ritual (30 minutes) per adult: Allow your feet to be pampered by our therapists in a soothing footbath to drain away tiredness. 

The rate is exclusive of the following:

  • Park Entrance fees of R180.00 per person (Subject to change)
  • Tourism Levy of R10.00 per person per night (Subject to change)
  • Bar, Mini Bar, Laundry and all other extras
  • Rhino Conservation Levy of R165.00 per adult per night

To book on this special please quote: “TAU VALENTINE 2020”

Visit: www.taugamelodge.co.za