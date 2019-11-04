The lodge is enclosed within the reserve, resulting in the humans being subtly fenced in, while game, including several crocodiles, roam free, including the spectacular birdlife. Picture: Supplied

Plans for Valentine's Day? The romantic day may only be a couple of months away, but it's time get started if you're planning a date of epic proportions. Picture a romantic breakfast for two overlooking a bush safari waterhole, where game and birdlife abound. This could be followed by a relaxing spa treatment for two, with vistas of the verdant bush.

Now visualize a happy, relaxed couple, lazing at a pool, overlooking that waterhole, or just reclining on their private room deck with vistas of the waterhole, followed by a leisurely lunch, again overlooking that waterhole and the Tshwene Tshwene hills of the Groot (Great) Marico beyond.

Imagine a safari game drive with sightings of the myriad game, including the Big Five, followed by sundowners in the bush before a magical dinner, listening to lion roar and elephants trumpet…could it get more romantic and indulgent to celebrate romance?

This is Tau Game Lodge in the Madikwe Reserve.