Mount Grace, Autograph Collection - set in a forested area. Picture by Filipe Wiens

Whether just for a weekend break, or a full week away, Magaliesberg is a treasure chest of places to explore. It's a popular destination for local and international visitors. It has something for everyone - from families looking for fun and adventure to romantics longing for a quiet break.

Stretching across Gauteng and the North West province, it an easy one-hour drive from Johannesburg.

A mountain range almost 100 times older than Mount Everest, 58 000 hectares of it was declared a protected UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2015.

Things to do

For animal lovers, the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Centre near the town of Brits is an up-close-and-personal encounter with numerous big cats, such as the king cheetahs for which this conservation centre is known, as well as servals, caracals and even wild dogs.

There are also many horse trails in the region, such as those on the Duo Duce farm.

Take in the Elephant Sanctuary or the Vulture Rehabilitation Centre for the endangered Cape Vulture, at Hartbeespoort.

Take a ride with Reefstreamers on one of their old-fashioned steam locomotives that run regularly from the company’s depot in Germiston to Park Station in the Magaliesburg.

Check out the visitors centre at The Cradle of Humankind. Maropeng Visitor Centre houses an exhibition of fossils, stones and dioramas.

One of the most popular attractions, also close to the dam, is the aerial cableway that offers visitors panoramic views over the Magaliesberg and its surrounds.

Hikers will love the hidden gem known as Castle Gorge, a waterfall with crystal clear pools and weathered rock formation.

Visit the African Pride Mount Grace Country House and Spa. The resort has four restaurants on site, and its Bush Spa is an attraction on its own, featuring nature-inspired treatments.



