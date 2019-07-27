Whether just for a weekend break, or a full week away, Magaliesberg is a treasure chest of places to explore.
It's a popular destination for local and international visitors. It has something for everyone - from families looking for fun and adventure to romantics longing for a quiet break.
Stretching across Gauteng and the North West province, it an easy one-hour drive from Johannesburg.
A mountain range almost 100 times older than Mount Everest, 58 000 hectares of it was declared a protected UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2015.
Things to do
- For animal lovers, the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Centre near the town of Brits is an up-close-and-personal encounter with numerous big cats, such as the king cheetahs for which this conservation centre is known, as well as servals, caracals and even wild dogs.
- There are also many horse trails in the region, such as those on the Duo Duce farm.
- Take in the Elephant Sanctuary or the Vulture Rehabilitation Centre for the endangered Cape Vulture, at Hartbeespoort.
- Take a ride with Reefstreamers on one of their old-fashioned steam locomotives that run regularly from the company’s depot in Germiston to Park Station in the Magaliesburg.
- Check out the visitors centre at The Cradle of Humankind. Maropeng Visitor Centre houses an exhibition of fossils, stones and dioramas.
- One of the most popular attractions, also close to the dam, is the aerial cableway that offers visitors panoramic views over the Magaliesberg and its surrounds.
- Hikers will love the hidden gem known as Castle Gorge, a waterfall with crystal clear pools and weathered rock formation.
- Visit the African Pride Mount Grace Country House and Spa. The resort has four restaurants on site, and its Bush Spa is an attraction on its own, featuring nature-inspired treatments.