WATCH: Experience the beauty of a safari through the eyes of dancers

The Joburg Ballet has joined forces with Tshukudu Bush Lodge to tell the beautiful story of the South African safari experience through the art of dance. Tshukudu Bush Lodge is an intimate sanctuary in the heart of the malaria-free Pilanesberg National Park.

The lodge has released a video showcasing its unique offering using the ballet dancers. In the video, Joburg Ballet dancers Gabriel Fernandes da Silva and Monike Cristina are seen as guests, experiencing and enjoying the lodge, except they are telling their story through contemporary, neo-classical dance with a touch of African, to align with the Tshukudu’s African Safari experience. The duo is donning matching outfits from the House of Nala, adorned in proudly South African clothes created by local designers, showcasing the very best of African haute couture on offer.

“Art is at the heart of all Legacy’s properties and we wanted to showcase the guest’s journey in a unique and engaging way by using the art of dance to paint the picture for viewers,” says Meagan Harris, Regional Marketing Manager at Legacy Hotels & Resorts. Tshukudu Bush Lodge forms part of Legacy Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of properties across Southern Africa. Just a two-hour drive from Johannesburg, the lodge is wrapped high up on the contours of a rocky outcrop in a big-5 reserve, giving it panoramic views of the grasslands and waterhole below.

Joburg Ballet's new collaboration with Tshukudu Bush Lodge. Picture: Supplied One of the most charming dining experiences Tshukudu has on offer is a short trip into the African bush, where guests can immerse themselves in nature while dining under the stars. As the meal comes to an end and the moon makes its way across the near-midnight sky, the rangers take time to entertain guests, telling an array of authentic African stories, fables and legends. The lodge is popularly known for its picturesque topography and extensive plains teeming with wildlife, making it an unbeatable destination for a quick romantic getaway, family retreats or just a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city.