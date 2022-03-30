WATCH: Somizi is in the Lost City and doesn’t want to be found

Taking to Instagram, the father of one, did a tour of his king suite, showing his 4.5 million followers his home away from home. Somizi’s king suite has a lounge, office, conference room, piano room, kitchen and a guest bedroom with an en suite.

Story continues below Advertisment

He’s using that bedroom to store his luggage. His room boasts a king-size bed, a grand en suite with a bathtub, shower and sauna. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The cook has been documenting his stay, showing his followers how “slay queens” eat and enjoying his own company. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Before checking out on Tuesday, he treated himself to a luxurious foam bath to unwind, and some of his followers were not impressed. They were worried about the mess the foam had created on the floor, asking him who was going to mop.

Story continues below Advertisment