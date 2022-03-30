WATCH: Somizi is in the Lost City and doesn’t want to be found

Taking to Instagram, the father of one, did a tour of his king suite, showing his 4.5 million followers his home away from home.
Somizi’s king suite has a lounge, office, conference room, piano room, kitchen and a guest bedroom with an en suite.
He’s using that bedroom to store his luggage. His room boasts a king-size bed, a grand en suite with a bathtub, shower and sauna.
The cook has been documenting his stay, showing his followers how “slay queens” eat and enjoying his own company.
Before checking out on Tuesday, he treated himself to a luxurious foam bath to unwind, and some of his followers were not impressed. They were worried about the mess the foam had created on the floor, asking him who was going to mop.
“Who’s going to mop all of that? Content is really killing the youth,” commented @Official_das__.
Somizi being Somizi, he recorded another video before his departure, showing his followers that he eventually cleaned the floor.
When he got back to Joburg, he stopped at Hyde Park Corner and was proud when he saw that Tshepo Jeans has a store there.
“One thing I will never get tired of is supporting local brands, whether we are friends or not. This one here is a proud moment for me. This mall @hpchydeparkcorner used to be a 100% non-black store owned for the longest time. And when it eventually happened, it was only accessible to those already muscled. And today, when I saw this, my heart was filled with excitement, @tshepojeans go go go. You’re an inspiration,” he said.
It’s still unclear how much he spent staying at the Palace of the Lost City, but the king suite room starts from R38 936 per night.