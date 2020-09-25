WATCH: Sun City's live flash mob will make you feel proud to be a South African

Sun City pulled all the stops to celebrate Heritage Day and got its guests in on the fun. The popular South African destination opened on September 2 following five months of lockdown. Videos released by Sun City show an array of entertainers perform flash mob singing and dancing with the likes of Amakhono We Sintu Choir, Segaetso Tswana Cultural Dancers and Bollywood Dancers, while Sunset Sweatshop performed at the Valley of Waves. View this post on Instagram This is how we do #HeritageDay at Sun City! Where you a part of the celebrations? Share your experience with us. #SunHeritage A post shared by Sun City Resort (@suncityresortsa) on Sep 25, 2020 at 2:01am PDT At Sun Vacation Club, holidaymakers lit their braai stands, a first for Sun City with a record 187 units firing up at the same time. The Sun, Vacation Club is fully booked for the Heritage long weekend. This #HeritageDay was lit at Sun Vacation Club! Check out the vibe and share your experience with us below. #SunHeritage Posted by Sun Vacation Club on Friday, September 25, 2020 General Manager Brett Hoppé said pre-Covid-19, Sun City operated 365-days a year for 40 years.

"To say that we are excited to have reopened is an understatement.

South Africa is a country of incredible diversity and rich cultures and we wanted to celebrate our heritage and that of our guests.

“With international travel open from October 1 we are looking forward to welcoming back our international guests, who make up 30% of our revenue,” Hoppé said.

Graham Wood: Group COO Hospitality of Sun International called the move to level 1 "a relief" last week.

"The move to level 1 lockdown restrictions is a relief, especially relaxing the curfew, permitting leisure facilities to allow 50 percent of capacity, and allowing larger gatherings. This means our entertainment and conferencing facilities can begin to operate again.

"Our casinos have been trading since July, but the news that international borders will be gradually opened from October 1 is encouraging.

The road ahead will not be easy, but we can now plan for the recovery of the hospitality and conferencing segments of our business," he said.