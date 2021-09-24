Water levels in North West remain low

Rustenburg – North West water storage has declined from 76.2% last week to 75% this week, according to the weekly status of reservoirs report issued by the department of water and sanitation this week. According to the report, provincial water storage was at a better state this year when compared to the same period last when it recorded 63.5%.

The main water supply system with seven dams, the Crocodile West was in a healthy state amid a decline this week, recording 91.3%, down from 93% last week. Some of the dams in the system include Hartbeespoort at 97.6%, Bospoort (101.2%), Klipvoor (90.7%), Vaalkop (68.3%) and Roodekopjes (88.1%). Lindleyspoort Dam on the Elands River continues to decline to low levels, at 37.7% this week from 38.6% last week.

Some of the dams that have recorded a drop this week include Marico Bosveld Dam from 91.3% last week to 90.8%, Molatedi from 46.8% to 45.6%, Madikwe from 65.1% to 64.2%, Olifantsnek from 43% to 41.8%; Koster from 47.6% to 46.9% and Taung from 95.5% to 94.6%. The other dams that remain unchanged from last week were Disaneng Dam at 64.9%, Setumo Dam at 48.5% and Ngotwane Dam at 51.2%. The Boskop Dam was the only large dam that improved from 100.4% to 100.5%.

The department of water and sanitation appealed to all water users to use water sparingly and adhere to water restriction imposed by their local municipalities. South Africa remains a water scarce country, therefore the available water must be conserved by all means necessary. Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau, said people need to fix leaking taps and pipes and further report other leakages to their local municipalities.