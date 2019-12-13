Rangers host their guests at dinner, when further stories and folklore are shared. Pictures: Supplied

Autumn, for many, is a special time of year. Days are cooler and evenings call for delicious hot toddies and much conviviality around safari log fires. This is also the time when the visibility of game enthralls visitors to Tau Game Lodge in the Madikwe Game Reserve as animals are less inclined to seek shade after the summer heat has gone.

For 25 years Tau Game Lodge has hosted visitors from around the world. Guest reports have always been along the lines of their having visited many safari lodges, some very swish, but the welcoming team and comforting hospitality, paired with sublime game viewing and a waterhole visible from every room and hospitality deck, will beckon them to return time and again.

During your first game drive, you feel like the new kid in school for just a few seconds before you become mesmerized by the plethora of game in its natural habitat in the bush. Then you and your fellow safari travellers bond with the incredibly knowledgeable game ranger.

Familiar with the habits and quirks of every species of game and bird spotted along the way, the rangers inform you about nature’s medicine chest, comprising the medicinal aspects of the flora you encounter along the way.

By the time you return to the lodge to refresh for your next meal, you have made new friends. Rangers host their guests at dinner, when further stories and folklore are shared.