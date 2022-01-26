Augrabies Falls closes three viewing decks due to high levels of water

Pretoria - The Augrabies Falls National Park has closed three of its seven viewing decks as a safety precaution because of the increasing flow of the Orange River. “The mighty Orange River has increased at Augrabies Falls National Park (AFNP) to over 3 000 cubic metres per second,” South African National Park’s (SANParks) said on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Water and Sanitation says the Orange River will remain at this flow until the weekend and then slowly decline over the next two weeks. “This means that there will be high levels of water for approximately the next three weeks,” said SANParks. “Due to these high levels, SANParks management has temporarily closed three of the seven viewing decks at the falls as a safety precaution and to ensure all guests enjoy the waterfall with peace of mind.

“Guests are requested to be cautious due to the slippery and wet conditions caused by the mist from the waterfall.” SANParks said AFNP remains open to the public and is accessible for day visitors and those who wish to overnight in the park. The other four viewing points still offer a close-up experience of the 56 metre high main falls that cascade into the granite abyss of the Orange River Gorge.