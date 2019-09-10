Lilizela Award season has officially started. During the month of September, awards will be held in the provinces and culminate with the National Lilizela Tourism Awards on November 9 at Sun Arena in Pretoria.
The Northern Cape ceremony took place on September 5 in Kimberly. Of the 11 winners on the night in the Northern Cape, seven of them were women.
One of them was Mpho Cornelius, the founder and director of The Workshop ko Kasi. Her establishment won the Culture & Lifestyle and Roots & Culture awards. In 2017, Cornelius was the recipient of the Lilizela Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year award.
And the Northern Cape winners are:
Tour Operator
Touch Let’s Go Travel & Tours Agency
Events Venue
Naba Lodge Conference Facility
Action & Adventure
Gravity Adventures Northern Cape
Culture & Lifestyle
The Workshop ko Kasi
Roots & Culture
The Workshop ko Kasi
Self-catering Exclusive
Rhino Manor
Bed & Breakfast
Browns Manor
Guesthouse
African Vineyard Guesthouse
De Herberg Lodge
River Place Manor
Naba Lodge Guesthouse
Lodge
Mattanu Private Game Reserve
Hotel
Road Lodge Kimberley
Note:Some categories have multiple winners.