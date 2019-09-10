The Northern Cape Lilizela Award ceremony took place on September 5 in Kimberly. Picture: South African Tourism.

Lilizela Award season has officially started. During the month of September, awards will be held in the provinces and culminate with the National Lilizela Tourism Awards on November 9 at Sun Arena in Pretoria. The Northern Cape ceremony took place on September 5 in Kimberly. Of the 11 winners on the night in the Northern Cape, seven of them were women.

One of them was Mpho Cornelius, the founder and director of The Workshop ko Kasi. Her establishment won the Culture & Lifestyle and Roots & Culture awards. In 2017, Cornelius was the recipient of the Lilizela Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year award.

And the Northern Cape winners are:

Tour Operator

Touch Let’s Go Travel & Tours Agency

Events Venue

Naba Lodge Conference Facility

Action & Adventure

Gravity Adventures Northern Cape

Culture & Lifestyle

The Workshop ko Kasi

Roots & Culture

The Workshop ko Kasi

Self-catering Exclusive

Rhino Manor

Bed & Breakfast

Browns Manor

Guesthouse

African Vineyard Guesthouse

De Herberg Lodge

River Place Manor

Naba Lodge Guesthouse

Lodge

Mattanu Private Game Reserve

Hotel

Road Lodge Kimberley

Note:Some categories have multiple winners.



