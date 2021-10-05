Northern Cape man arrested for allegedly selling pangolin for R200K

RUSTENBURG: A 25-year-old man, arrested for allegedly selling a pangolin for R200 000, was released on warning at the Kuruman Magistrate's Court, the Hawks in Northern Cape said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said Sipho Bosman appeared in court on Monday, facing a charge of illegal possession of endangered species, in terms of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.

“The suspect was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2021, after information surfaced about someone who was allegedly selling a pangolin for R200 000. “A sting operation was conducted by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, with the assistance of Stock Theft Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre, which resulted in the suspect being arrested, after he was found in possession of the said pangolin,” said Mnisi. The case against Bosman was postponed to October 26.

In a separate case, Klaas Beukes, 32, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for attempted rape. Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said Klaas was sentenced at the Carnarvon Regional Court on Monday, after he pleaded guilty. “During court proceedings, it came to light that on December 12, 2020, the victim was sleeping when Klaas entered her house and undressed her. The victim's husband entered the house and caught Klaas red-handed in the act,” said Tawana.