Northern Cape summer bucket list: Wine down, private game reserves and flamingos

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Another underrated province in South Africa is the Northern Cape, which boasts fun activities for family, couples, friends or a solo traveller. If you find yourself in the Northern Cape this summer holiday, here are some places to check out: Wine down at Bezalel Wine and Brandy Estate View this post on Instagram A post shared by mario.fazekas 📷 (@kruger2kalahari) Bezalel Wine and Brandy Estate situated in the lower Orange River valley of the Northern Cape is worth spending a few hours enjoying a glass or two of wine, brandy or their liqueur range. There are three packages: the quick pick, highlight package and full tasting experience. Experiences start from R30. Booking is essential. Call 054 491 1325.

Spend a day at a private game reserve

Want to enjoy the benefits of staying at a private game reserve but can’t afford the hefty price tag that comes with it? Well, Mattanu Private Game Reserve offers day packages. Guests pay R450pp.

The price includes a morning or afternoon game drive, choice of a buffet breakfast or 3-course dinner. For those who want a quad biking game viewing experience, the cost is R495pp, including your choice of breakfast or dinner.

Visit www. mattanu.com

See the flamingos at Kamfers Dam

Nature lovers will love Kamfers Dam, which is a 10 minute drive from Kimberley. The attraction boasts thousands of flamingos that you can admire for hours.

According to the southafrica.net website, the area is one of only four breeding sites in Africa for lesser flamingos. Be sure to snap a selfie, at a safe distance.

IYCMI: Read our summer holiday edition of IOL Travel digital magazine here.