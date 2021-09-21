Police officers remanded in custody on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping

CAPE TOWN: Two Northern Cape police officers have appeared in the Mothibistad Regional Court on armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping charges, among others. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said the Kuruman police officials, Sergeant Monageng Joy Makoke, 37, and Constable Walter Setidisho, 31, were allegedly involved in a syndicate.

The officials were using police detachable blue lights to stop motorists, rob them of their cash, cellphones and other personal belongings at gunpoint along the N14 highway near Kuruman between July and August 2020. Nkwalase said the police officers were arrested on Monday by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team with the assistance of the Tactical Response Team and Crime Intelligence. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said more arrests were imminent. File photo “The matter was referred to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in August 2020, after complaints were reported at the local police station. The Hawks probe revealed that the alleged perpetrators were members of the South African Police Service,” Nkwalase said.

During the arrests, a white VW Polo was seized as it is believed to have been used in the commission of a crime. “The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team appeals to other motorists and possible victims who may have experienced the same to contact Detective Warrant Officer Itumeleng Nogaga on 071 481 2754 as the suspects may have been involved in other similar offences,” Nkwalase said. The case against the officers has been postponed until September 28 for a bail application.