Pop-up Namaqua Flower Camps are among SA's most alluring getaways

South Africa is home to many bespoke experiences but none compares to the Namaqua flower camps that pop up during the Flower Season in the Northern Cape. The camps, Namaqua Flower Beach Camp and Namaqua Flower Skilpad Camp, can be accessed with a good ground clearance vehicle. Open from August 13 to September 12, 2021, travellers will immerse themselves in some of the most stunning views.

Namaqua Flower Beach Camp in the north of the Groenrivier entrance to the Namaqua National Park is right by the beach. Guests can marvel at the sea and enjoy sundowners with magical views of the vygies and hardy succulents. Picture: Namaqua flower camps. Picture: Namaqua Flower Camps. Namaqua Flower Skilpad Camp, on the other hand, offers mountain views. Located in the Namaqua National Park, a few kilometres from Kammieskroon, travellers will also get to see brightly coloured daisies, incredible vistas, granite outcrops, and a range of birdwatching and wildlife sightings.

The flower camps feature 15 en-suite private tents, all kitted with modern conveniences like linen and duvets, electric blankets and generator-driven electricity. Guests can take advantage of the communal dining and lounge area and dine on beautifully plated meals prepared by celebrity Chef Craig Cormack, from Salt, and Chef Andrea Foulkes, from Dish Food and Social. The national park offers activities like beach and bush walks, trails, photography, 4x4 trails, stargazing and bird watching. Allan Johnston, the director of Chiefs Tented Camps, said Namaqua's spectacular floral treasure was nothing short of breathtaking.