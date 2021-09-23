R150 or less: 3 things to do in the Northern Cape this long weekend

Day trips allow travellers to escape somewhere near home without it costing a fortune – and you don’t have to worry about accommodation or flight costs. Here are some fun day trips in the Northern Cape to try for less than R150.

Riemvasmaak Hot Springs Nestled between the Orange and the dry Molapo rivers, the Riemvasmaak hot springs were formed from volcanic eruptions that occurred centuries ago. The 75 000-hectare wilderness is known for its quad-biking, 4x4 and hiking trails to the Orange River. The R25 entrance fee gives travellers access to the hot springs, pools and hiking trails. Visit www.riemvasmaak.co.za/riemvasmaak-hot-springs/

Wildebeest Kuil Rock Art Centre Wildebeest Kuil is near Kimberley and dubbed as a "deeply moving experience". After an introductory film at the visitor's centre, a guide will lead you on an 800m walkway that offers several enlightening tidbits. You can also get art and craftwork from the !Xun andKhwe community, as well as rock art and related books to take home with you. Adults pay R35 and children pay R20. Visit www.wildebeestkuil.itgo.com/

Dassie Interpretive Trail at Augrabies Falls National Park The three-hour, 7km Dassie Interpretive Trail at Augrabies Falls National Park is a sought-after attraction, boasting splendid views and animal sightings. The national park is also home to Augrabies Falls, hailed as one of the Northern Cape's best-kept secrets.